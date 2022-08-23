BlackRock World Mining Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BRWM traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 612 ($7.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,044. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 590.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 674.51. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 492 ($5.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 804.98 ($9.73).

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.