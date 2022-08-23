Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.98. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

