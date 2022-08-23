Bloom Reaches Market Cap of $5.36 Million (BLT)

Bloom (BLT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Bloom has a market cap of $5.36 million and $36,348.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bloom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00128737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00080630 BTC.

Bloom Coin Profile

Bloom (BLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.