Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Purchases 25,000 Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$14,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,956,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,685,319.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$2,900.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 9,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$4,923.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,671.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$540.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$560.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 3,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,770.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$600.00.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 35,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$20,020.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$17,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$2,800.00.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

Blue Star Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.56. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$33.69 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36.

About Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.