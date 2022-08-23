Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Buys 3,300 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,629,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 38.25. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 65.89.

In other Rivian Automotive news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.