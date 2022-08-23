Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 11,575 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,226,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after buying an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,083,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

