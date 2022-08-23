Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after buying an additional 435,542 shares during the period.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SONY opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.88. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.