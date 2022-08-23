Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 642,073 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEE opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.