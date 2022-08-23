Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $661,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of VMC stock opened at $172.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $213.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

