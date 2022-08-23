Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 168,532 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,532 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.41.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

