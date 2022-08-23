Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

