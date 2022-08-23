Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.60 and a 200 day moving average of $167.27. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $152.14 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

