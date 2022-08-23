Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Toyota Motor Stock Performance
Shares of TM stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.60 and a 200 day moving average of $167.27. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $152.14 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.
