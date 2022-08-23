Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Capitalization Tops $28.87 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $28.87 million and $7.73 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,513.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075163 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,849,974 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.