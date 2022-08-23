BMO Capital Markets Boosts SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Price Target to $31.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of SPTN opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

