BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.71 and last traded at C$23.75. 12,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 52,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.79.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.87.

