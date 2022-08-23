BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) & Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 77.23% 9.88% 5.50% BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Gladstone Capital pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $53.79 million 6.54 $84.30 million $1.41 7.27 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. was formed on September 23, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

