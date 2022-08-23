Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 10,039 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 386,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,611,406. The company has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.