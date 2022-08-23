Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $198.16. 37,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.15. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

