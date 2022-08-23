Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 1,297 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

