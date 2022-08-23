Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 7,822 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after buying an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. 56,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,006. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

