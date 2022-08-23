Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life comprises about 1.5% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.65% of American Equity Investment Life worth $25,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $38.87. 1,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

