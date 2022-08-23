Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,470,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 303,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,137,074. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock worth $785,564 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.