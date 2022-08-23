Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $8.72 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.91. 104,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,791. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average is $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

