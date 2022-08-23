Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. RLI comprises about 0.9% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of RLI worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,633,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 120,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 74,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $114.81. 374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,702. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $121.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.