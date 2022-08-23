Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. RLI comprises about 0.9% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of RLI worth $15,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,633,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 120,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 74,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
