Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

HD traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.55.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

