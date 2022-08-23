Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 774 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

AVGO traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.19. The company had a trading volume of 26,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $215.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $515.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

