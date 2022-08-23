Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target at $255.00

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNVVY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNVVY opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.0549 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

