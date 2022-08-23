Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT at $58.88

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.88.

EIFZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIFZF stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

