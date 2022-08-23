Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $42.69

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LI. Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $70,000. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Price Performance

Li Auto stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

