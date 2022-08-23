Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Price Target at $37.36

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE STNG opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

