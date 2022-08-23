Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,482 shares.The stock last traded at $51.09 and had previously closed at $50.96.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

