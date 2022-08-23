Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,482 shares.The stock last traded at $51.09 and had previously closed at $50.96.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.
Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
