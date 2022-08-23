Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 221,620 shares.The stock last traded at $42.59 and had previously closed at $42.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $46.67 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.