BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 1,017.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,895 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.22% of BRP worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BRP by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.38. 585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,427. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.54.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.