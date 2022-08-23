BSClaunch Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,595.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $15,288.14 and $1,595.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00084228 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00769756 BTC.
BSClaunch Coin Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
Buying and Selling BSClaunch
