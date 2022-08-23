BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.96 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $56,215.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00774412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

BSCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

