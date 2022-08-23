Burger Swap Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $15.16 million and $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org.

Burger Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

