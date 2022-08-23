BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-$3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,787. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

