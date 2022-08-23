Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Cap of $11.46 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and $26,388.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00720011 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.