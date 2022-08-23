Bytom (BTM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.59 Million

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $19.63 million and $17.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00263210 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001042 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,765,642,144 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

