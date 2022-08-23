Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,934,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,794,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,909,000 after acquiring an additional 225,854 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,924. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $106.36 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

