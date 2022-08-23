Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Up 8.6%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 120,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,456,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CANO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Cano Health Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

