Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.44. 217,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,411,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Canoo Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $8,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares in the company, valued at $42,101,523.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,535.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,721,536 shares of company stock worth $11,077,780. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Canoo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Canoo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Canoo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Canoo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

See Also

