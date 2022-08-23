Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $76.51 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,696 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $76,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. 514,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,237,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The company has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

