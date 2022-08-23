Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $910,000 Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIVO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 356,788 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79.

