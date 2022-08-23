Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 1,259 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 214,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.66. The stock had a trading volume of 112,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,850. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $245.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

