Capital Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 481,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,092,000 after buying an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 223,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $75,141,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,111,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,046,649,000 after buying an additional 288,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.08. The company had a trading volume of 343,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,351,446. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $435.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

