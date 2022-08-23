CargoX Price Reaches $0.16 (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market cap of $33.13 million and $1,881.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00128737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00080630 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.