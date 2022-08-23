CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after buying an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 54.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,532,000 after acquiring an additional 452,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 6.7 %

KMX opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.