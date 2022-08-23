Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 36,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,765,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Carvana Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,229.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,148,258 shares of company stock worth $45,901,774. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

