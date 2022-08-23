Castweet 24-Hour Volume Tops $643.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $26,918.57 and approximately $643.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00264138 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com.

Buying and Selling Castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

